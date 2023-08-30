Michael Jackson’s youngest son is celebrating his dad.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Bigi Jackson and his older brother Prince made a rare appearance at an event honouring Michael Jackson on what would have been his 65th birthday.

READ MORE: Prince Jackson Pays Tribute To Dad Michael Jackson On Late King Of Pop’s 65th Birthday: ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’

The event was held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, home to Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE show.

Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II and previously went by the name Blanket (changed his name to Bigi in 2015), was photographed at the casino.

Photo: Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

The casino had announced that The Michael Jackson Estate was hosting a public Q&A session at the Michael Jackson ONE theatre.

According to People, both brothers were on hand to greet fans at the event.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson Estate Nearing Sale Of Music Catalog In Deal Reported At $800-$900M

They also enjoyed a special performance from the cast of the Cirque du Soleil show, with the event also featuring a book signing by The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson author Michael Bush.

Bigi, who rarely makes public appearances, was born in 2002 via surrogacy. The identity of his surrogate mother is not known.

On his Instagram account on Tuesday, Bigi’s older brother shared a post paying tribute to his father for his birthday.

“You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day,” Prince wrote in the caption, sharing an old photo of Michael with all three of his children.

MJ died in 2009 at age 50.