“Suits” creator Aaron Korsh revealed the royal family made some changes to Meghan Markle’s dialogue in the show after she started dating Prince Harry.

Korsh spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what things were like after Meghan got involved with the royals, laughing, “I mean, your initial reaction is, like, ‘We’re dating a prince!’

“But the security and all that stuff, we shot in Toronto and the writers room was in L.A., so other people were dealing with that. I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

Korsh added of what things he was talking about, “I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, ‘poppycock.’ Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock.’

“So, in the episode, Mike [played by Patrick J. Adams] and Rachel [Meghan’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls**t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Korsh isn’t sure of how the royals ended up getting or reading the scripts, telling the mag: “I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

The reporter asked who called to say Meghan shouldn’t be saying such a word, questioning whether it was the Duchess of Sussex herself that rang him.

He insisted, “No, Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it. But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.

“The other thing that I’ll say is when you’re making and running a show, any time that anybody tells you that you can’t do what you want to do, [being irritated is] your initial reaction,” adding that usually when something like that irritates him he ends up being like, “Well, OK, it’s pretty reasonable. Whatever” shortly afterwards.