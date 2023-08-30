Khloé Kardashian is “not ok” after sending her daughter True Thompson off to her first day of kindergarten.

On Tuesday, the reality star, 39, shared a series of sweet snapshots on her Instagram page that see the 5-year-old smiling in front of a massive school-themed balloon display to celebrate the milestone.

In the pics, True appears excited as she flashes an adorable smile and poses with her hand on her hip while donning her school uniform — comprised of a white polo shirt tucked into a blue plaid skirt, paired with white socks and sneakers.

“Kindergarten,” Kardashian captioned her post. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not OK! Next it will be prom.”

The mom of two also appeared in two of the pics as she smiles next to True while holding her eldest child in her lap.

Kardashian shares True and son Tatum, 1, with ex, Tristan Thompson.

The plethora of balloons and “first day of kindergarten” backdrop, complete with giant blow-up pencils, comes after Kardashian celebrated Tatum’s first birthday last month with a lavish space-themed party. The decor included a blue and white balloon arch, designed by the same L.A. based company she used for True’s kindergarten display.