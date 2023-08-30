The story of an iconic car is coming to life.

On Wednesday, Neon dropped the first teaser trailer for director Michael Mann’s biopic “Ferrari”, starring Adam Driver as Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

“It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis,” the official description reads.

“Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Penélope Cruz co-stars in the film as Ferrari’s wife Laura, while Shailene Woodley plays mistress Lina.

With almost no dialogue, the teaser gives a glimpse at what moviegoers have in store, from visceral racing sequences, to delicate family moments and darker drama.

“If you get into one of my cars,” Adams’ Ferrari says at the end of the teaser, “you get in to win.”

The film is directed by Mann, who has directed classics like “The Last of the Mohicans”, “Heat” and “Miami Vice”, and was written by Troy Kennedy Martin, based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine by Brock Yates.

It also stars Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

“Ferrari” has its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week. The movie hits theatres Dec. 25.