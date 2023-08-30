Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz on the set of "You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah"

Critics are loving Adam Sandler’s latest comedy.

Netflix premiered the new movie, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”, on August 25, and it’s already shot to the top of Sandler’s rankings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, about two BFFs who’ve always dreamed of having the most epic bat mitzvahs, was produced by Sandler, and stars the actor alongside daughters Sadie and Sunny, as well as his wife Jackie.

Following its release, the movie has broken the record for Sandler’s top-scoring film on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96 percent rating.

That beats out “Hustle”, which previously held the record at 93 per cent, and is ahead of “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” at 92, “Uncut Gems” at 91 and “Punch-Drunk Love” at 77.

Rotten Tomatoes scores are based on the number of positive and negative reviews of a given movie by accredited film critics.

The site’s audience scores don’t quite line up with the critics, though. “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is currently sitting at just 66 percent with audiences, tied with “Click”.

It falls well behind films like “Hustle” (93 per cent), “Grandma’s Boy” (85 per cent) and “Happy Gilmore” (85 percent).