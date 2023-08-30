Miley Cyrus spoke about the “magic” Malibu house she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new “Used to Be Young” TikTok series.

The singer and Hemsworth — who tied the knot in December 2018 after years of dating, but split less than a year after the ceremony — lost their home in the devastating wildfires in 2018.

Cyrus referenced the house in her track “Flowers”, that was released earlier this year.

While speaking about her debut 2007 album, Meet Miley Cyrus, in the TikTok clip, the musician shared how producer Matthew Wilder had been living in the home at the time.

She recalled, “The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist.

“I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would’ve never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down.

“That house had so much magic to it that it ended up really changing my life,” Cyrus shared.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 flick “The Last Song”, before they dated on and off for years. They got engaged in 2012, before splitting and reportedly getting back together in 2016. They tied the knot in December 2018, but announced their split in August 2019.

At the start of the TikTok clip posted on Tuesday, Cyrus explained how Meet Miley Cyrus was released as a two-disc album packaged with Hannah Montana 2.

“This is the album cover for my first solo record as Miley. The smartest thing to do was to put it on a double disc, so Hannah would be on the other side because at the time I wasn’t valued in the way that Hannah was,” the star said.

“The magic was more in her, and so this was a way that we could help people put the two and two together that really the voice behind Hannah was always me. If you haven’t seen the finale of ‘Hannah Montana’, sorry to blow it for you,” she joked.