Josh O’Connor, who stars in the upcoming film “Challengers” with Zendaya, reveals he tried to “impress” a fellow student at school, who went on to become FKA Twigs.

Speaking to GQ Hype, O’Conner admitted that Twigs’ musical prowess surpassed his own. “I really shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s hilarious,” he said, starting to laugh. “I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me. I was the lead singer, and one of the lyrics I wrote was ‘I’m addicted to crack, motherfucker.’ The closest thing I’d had to crack was Coco Pops.”

When asked if she ever responded, O’Connor said “No. I don’t think she knows who I am.”

Josh O’Connor for GQ Hype.

However, when GQ Hype asked Twigs about O’Connor, the 35-year-old British singer-songwriter replied: “I’m very flattered that he tried to do that because I was definitely not cool and not particularly popular.”

Josh O’Connor started his acting career in 2012 and appeared in memorable supporting roles in series such as “Doctor Who” and “Peaky Blinders”. 2017 film “God’s Own Country” set him up for success and he has also featured in the critically acclaimed “The Crown” (seasons 3-4) as Prince Charles.