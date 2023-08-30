Brooklyn Beckham recruited an adorable hairstylist to chop off his brown locks — Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie.

Gomez revealed the hairdresser behind Beckham’s latest cut on her Instagram Story Tuesday in a behind-the-scenes pic that showed the 10-year-old shaving Beckham’s head with a razor. In the pic, Beckham, 24, sits shirtless while Gracie, who dons a pink oversized “Mean Girls” T-shirt, styles his hair in a bathroom.

“My. Babies,” Gomez captioned the candid pic.

In another since-deleted Story, Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz joined in on the fun as she grabbed a hold of the clippers and appeared to shave the front part of her hubby’s head.

One day prior, Beckham put his fresh cut on full display in a photo shared to his own Instagram account. Many fans rushed to the comments, pointing out how much he looks like his dad, David Beckham.

“With that haircut = david 2.0,” one person wrote.

Beckham showed off his buzzcut again in a mirror selfie uploaded to his Story on Tuesday.

He appears to have received the haircut over the weekend as Peltz also shared a series of pics, including two snapshots of her and Gracie embracing in a kitchen, in which the youngster wears the same pink T-shirt she wore while shaving Beckham’s head.

In June, Gomez, 31, and Peltz, 28, opened up about the depth of their friendship in an interview with Wondermind, in which Gomez jokingly called her relationship with Peltz and her hubby a “throuple.”