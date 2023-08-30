Nick Cannon’s brother Gabriel is thankful he has Google as a reminder when it comes down to naming his many nieces and nephews.

Gabriel spoke about Nick being a dad of 12 during his “Claim to Fame” winner’s interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When asked if he’d met and could name all of Nick’s kids, Gabriel replied, “I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

Gabriel was referring to that awkward moment where Nick forgot to name his daughter Onyx — whom he shares with LaNisha Cole — during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” earlier this year.

As the reporter questioned whether Gabriel had a note on his phone to remind himself of the names just in case, he quipped, “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

Nick has 12 kids with six different women.

During his “One-on-One” special with ET Canada earlier this year, Nick gushed of fatherhood, “I mean, again, it sounds cliché, but it’s so real… fatherhood is next level. Especially when you take it seriously and you appreciate it for what it is.”

Cannon said, “Even now, I probably take it more seriously than when I first had my oldest, our twins. You’re so excited about the blessing of it, but then as they get older, you start to see how it changes you and allows you to zone in and focus.

“They’re not yours, you just have jurisdiction over them for about 18-20 somewhat years. Then that becomes like, ‘Oh wow, it’s a privilege to do this.’ And it is a responsibility.

“As much as I’d like to say it’s an accomplishment, like I did something, no, God let me borrow for a minute. The fact that I was a part of that process is crazy. It changes you but it also gives you a whole different perspective on the world because now you get to see the world through the eyes of young people,” he continued.