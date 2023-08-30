Simon Cowell’s little boy is thinking about stepping into the limelight himself, and the longtime “America’s Got Talent” judge is looking forward to him following his dreams.

Cowell spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura on Tuesday — following the second night of “America’s Got Talent” season 18’s qualifier rounds — and he explained how his 9-year-old son Eric has been helpful for him when it comes to his work as a judge.

“Well, it’s brilliant because he’s to my left, so I always look over, and, you know the really crazy act tonight, who was like swallowing swords? [Well] he’s jumping up and down in his seat literally and he’s making me laugh so much,” Cowell shared with a smile.

According to the outspoken judge, his little boy is “a great barometer” for talent when it comes to the acts on the show.

“And with kids you can’t fake it, you know? If they like something, they like it. If they don’t like it, they’re bored,” Cowell said.

Apparently, helping his dad and seeing all the acts has rubbed off on Eric, and Cowell explained, “Now [he’s] decided he’s going to audition for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.”

“I think he wants to be in a rock band,” the proud dad continued. “He loves Green Day.”

“That’s going to be total torture,” Cowell joked. “I mean, of all the things I’ve ever done, this will probably be the hardest, because he does play drums. [He’s] going to drum and sing! I went, ‘Oh God, no.'”

“But he’s really serious about it,” he added. “I don’t know what it is. Maybe because all these kids are auditioning and now he wants to be up there with his friends… I think, hopefully, he’ll be sitting there in ten or less years time.”

As for Tuesday’s live show — where 11 acts gave it their all in an effort to win audience votes and stay in the game — Cowell said, “We saw everything tonight. I was thinking about that. It was like a crazy kind of smoothie.”

Fans will get a chance to see which hopefuls makes it through to the next round of the competition during the live results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

