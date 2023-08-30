Mark Wahlberg loves Toronto.

The 52-year-old actor was in the city on Tuesday for an event at Moxies promoting his new tequila brand, Flecha Azul, and ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with him for a chat.

“We are in the home town of Drizzy Drake, Champagne Papi,” Wahlberg said, going on to talk about his affection for Toronto. “I have had some of the greatest working experiences, not only personal but professional experiences, and built relationships here. So this is a place that’s near and dear to my heart.”

He continued, recalling premiering his 1997 film “Boogie Nights” at the Toronto International Film Festival that year, “I did an interview earlier, and all of a sudden they were playing the song that I sang in ‘Boogie Nights’. Yeah, a lot of connection here.”

Earlier in the day, Wahlberg hung out with Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi for an event at an LCBO store in the city, sharing a tour on Instagram.

He also shared a video giving a tour of a local location of his gym F45.

Asked what makes his tequila brand special, Wahlberg said, “That it is a premium, authentic Mexican tequila made and owned by Mexicans.”

“This is not a celebrity tequila,” he continued. “I’m not actually saying that I cultivated agave plants and I know about tequila. I know the guys who make the best tequila.”

Tie Domi, Mark Wahlberg and Aron Marquez – Photo: George Pimentel

Wahlberg was also asked what occasions he most likes to take a sip of tequila.

“You know, it it really it depends,” he said. “I think we like to celebrate our accomplishments,” referring to the Drake line, “You deserve it.”

“You deserve to reward yourself,” Wahlberg continued. “People want to reward themselves after working hard. You know, guys and gals work hard. Parents are out there, they’re grinding, they’re hustling, they’re trying to make things happen. Maybe they have their day job and they’re trying to get their own business off the ground. People deserve to reward themselves. And you might as well get yourself the best.”