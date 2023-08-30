Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are sharing their secret to a long and fruitful marriage in a playful video message for Robin Roberts.

ET got an exclusive look at the video message the cute couple recorded for Roberts — ahead of her forthcoming wedding to longtime partner Amber Laign — which is set to air on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America”, as part of a special segment dedicated to Roberts and Laign’s nuptials.

“We are so happy that you’re getting married. Congratulations!” Yearwood shares with a broad smile in the video. “And we’ve been asked to tell you what we think the secret to a happy marriage is, because we’ve been at it for almost 18 years?”

Brooks playfully pretends to be confused about how to respond, and the pair jokingly play up their in-fighting, as neither manages to actually get any tips out, but instead sit awkwardly trying to think of some actual advice.

“One of you has to be f**king miserable,” Garth deadpans, at one point.

“That’s right, and I am not happy,” Trisha responds, before both burst into laugher, adorably breaking character.

“Why are they asking us?” Brooks says through tears of laughter.

On a sweet conclusion note, the pair say in unison that the real secret to a happy union is to “marry your best friend,” while Yearwood hugs her hubby’s arm and smiles.

“Congratulations [Robin], we love you!” Brooks adds.

Brooks and Yearwood are among a number of famous friends sending Roberts and Laign wedding well-wishes ahead of their nuptials.

Roberts and Laign — who are set to exchange vows in September — recently spoke about their love story on “GMA”, which began when they were set up on a blind date by friends 18 years ago. After the successful meeting, their relationship blossomed as Laign changed her route to work so she and Roberts could sneak a wave in during “GMA”‘s live broadcast.

Roberts became emotional as she spoke about being diagnosed with breast cancer two-years in, and how “sweet Amber” didn’t leave her side.