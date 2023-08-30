Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg has made sure to check in with Kevin Hart after the comedian was left wheelchair-bound due to unsuccessfully taking on a former NFL running back in a race.

Wahlberg — who recently starred alongside Hart in the 2022 movie “Me Time” — chatted to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at Moxies in Toronto while promoting the new tequila brand, Flecha Azul, he’s invested in.

As Patel questioned whether he’d spoken to Hart, Wahlberg admitted he’d “called him.”

The actor shared, “First of all, I told Kevin, ‘Stay in your lane.’ You know, he’s laying at home. He’s on the couch. His daughter just went to college too. My daughter’s in second year of college.”

Wahlberg continued, “I called him and I said, ‘Kevin, I feel bad for you. I understand a lot of people call you giving you s**t, excuse my language, but I’m not. I’m actually letting you know that I’m out there carrying the torch.’

“So Kevin also has the tequila, and it’s called Flecha Azul,” he added.

Wahlberg insisted, “Kevin, we love you, baby.”

The star’s comments came after Hart took to Instagram to share an update after revealing he was in a wheelchair after challenging ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash.

Hart then joked in the caption, “All of my friends can kiss my ass 😂😂😂😂😂 ….I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls.

“All of a sudden everybody is damn doctor or a physician….F**K YALL MAN!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #ManDown”

