Miley Cyrus really put the work in.

In a new TikTok video, the former “Hannah Montana” star gives fans a tour through her intense, 12-hour workday schedule when she was a teen star.

On a tablet, Cyrus opens up an old schedule from a day, January 5, when she was 12 or 13-years-old.

The day started with “hair and make-up in my hotel,” and then at 7 a.m. she got picked up in order to appear on the news at 7:15 a.m.

Cyrus followed it up with another interview at 7:45 a.m, and then another at 8:15 and 8:45.

Then, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., she was “meeting with editors” and then went “back to the hotel.”

For the next item on the schedule, Cyrus said, “OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students.”

At 1 p.m. she sat down for a lunch interview together with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, followed by a photoshoot for Life magazine.

Finally, at 6 p.m., she arrived for the “kids online interview,” followed by one more interview at 6:15 p.m.

“Then the next day starts at 7am and ends at 7.30pm,” Cyrus says. “When I fly home to go to ‘Hannah [Montana]’, that’s on a Saturday. And then Monday, be back at work in the morning.”

She adds, “I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them.”

When a voice off-camera says, “That truly was the next four years of your life,” Cyrus responds, “Yeah. So I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation,” referring to her latest album, Endless Sumer Vacation.