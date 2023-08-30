Anne Hathaway has no fashion regrets.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress answered 7 Questions for a Vogue YouTube clip posted this week; one of them being whether she had an outfit she regretted wearing.

Hathaway insisted, “I’m not big on holding things with regret … But in terms of outfits, whatever! It’s all fun, it’s great.”

She added, “Even if it’s terrible, it’s still kind of great.”

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Steal The Spotlight At Bulgari’s Venice Jewelry Line Launch

Hathaway — who is certainly no stranger to the fashion world — might not have red carpet regrets, but she did admit, “I do regret when I show up at a place and I’m overdressed.”

She continued to say how she once landed on a “worst dressed list,” but still thinks the outfit she wore — without revealing which one it was — was “very nice.”

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway’s Next Movie Role Involves More Fashion And Music

The “One Day” star told viewers, “I remember going to visit my grandmother and she saved all my press clippings, and she cut out my worst dressed list.

“See? Even when it’s terrible, it’s great.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Hathaway dished on her beauty secrets, telling the mag: “I mean you can’t go wrong with water.

“I also really love face sheets and eye patches … I had my Shiseido [eye mask] on just before this interview.”