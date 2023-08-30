Call her Mayor Bey.

On Tuesday evening, ahead of her next Renaissance Tour stop, Santa Clara, California’s city council voted unanimously to proclaim Beyoncé the honorary mayor for a day.

Santa Clara mayor Lisa M. Gillmor led the unanimous vote, joking that despite the proclamation naming Beyoncé mayor for ceremonial purposes only, “I want it be for more than that.”

Beyoncé will be mayor for a day on Wednesday, August 30, the same day as her concert at the city’s Levi’s Stadium. She will also receive the key to the city

“The City of Santa Clara is excited to welcome fans and visitors to our beautiful city. As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyoncé back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city,” Mayor Gillmor told The Silicon Valley Voice.

“Beyoncé demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally,” she added. “In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyoncé a key to our city along with the title of honorary Mayor.”

The proclamation cited Beyoncé’s many achievements, as well as her philanthropic work and her cultural impact.

Last month, Taylor Swift received the same honour from the city of Santa Clara when she made a stop in the city on her Eras Tour.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, has been honoured by other cities on her Renaissance Tour, including the mayors of Minneapolis and Pittsburgh temporarily renaming their cities to Swiftieapolis and Swiftsburgh.

Atlanta and Minneapolis both proclaimed her tour stop dates Beyoncé Day.