There’s a new viral it girl causing a stir in the world of TikTok trends, and she’s repping Montreal, Canada.

Her name is PinkyDoll, and most of her content is based on livestreams where she chills in her apartment and states random-yet-viral phrases like: “Fire! Fire! Fire!” and “Mmm, ice cream so good!” She’s making major waves and recently touched down in L.A. for the Streamy Awards.

These seemingly bizarre uploads are based on the NPC trend, which is when people reenact NPCs (non-playable characters) in video games.

If reading this causes your brain to bust with confusion, we’re here to help break down exactly who she is and why her viral fame is reaching newer heights daily.

Yes yes yes ice cream so goood 🤍 #pinkydoll pic.twitter.com/yCj8wHHkLB — pinkydollreal 🍦 (@pinkydollrealb) July 20, 2023

Who Is PinkyDoll?

She goes by PinkyDoll — and her content matches the bizarrely wondrous name. But her real name is Fedha Sinon, a 27-year-old based in Montreal.

So far, she boasts an impressive follower count of over 1 million on TikTok, meaning she’s undoubtedly making a digital impact.

What Does She Do On TikTok?

While it’s hard to explain to most non-TikTok users, she is one of the most prominent streamers to hop on the NPC trend.

What Is An NPC?

NPCs are non-playable characters in video game worlds that often regurgitate programmed responses when interacting with playable characters. So, they’re known for a robotic sense of self that doesn’t truly emit a human quality.

PinkyDoll will hop on livestreams, receive virtual gifts from fans such as heart stickers and recite NPC dialogue into the livestream, much to the entertainment of her fanbase. She’ll deliver NPC responses based on the stickers — so the audience feels like they’re pulling the strings in her shows.

How Did She Catapult To Online Fame?

Fans began posting clips from her TikTok livestreams onto X, formerly known as Twitter, without any context — causing many to scratch their heads and wonder exactly what was happening with PinkyDoll.

😕 i’ve never been more confused in my entire life dawg…… pic.twitter.com/Y43gcySN1k — God’s Child (@marlolifts) July 12, 2023

Since then, major publications like the New York Times and Rolling Stone have profiled her.

Notorious names like Elon Musk and music producer Timbaland have also given PinkyDoll a shoutout on their socials, notably for her well-known catchphrase: “Mmm, ice cream so good!”

How Much Money Does PinkDoll Make?

How Sinon makes cash off the whole act is a cause of conversation, so let’s break some things down.

Every time a fan buys a virtual gift for her to react to in her livestreams, she earns a percentage of cash. The price spectrum of virtual gifts is broad, with some costing just a few cents while others cost upwards of one hundred dollars.

While speaking with the New York Times, Sinon explained that she earns up to $3,000 U.S. per stream. She also alluded to making $7,000 a day on other digital platforms.

Why Did She Start Doing This?

During her conversation with the New York Times, Sinon said it was all just a whim: “I was just being cute. I remember someone saying, ‘Oh my God, you look like an NPC.’ And then they start sending me, like, crazy money.”

What Was Her Streamy Awards Controversy?

The Streamy Awards is an annual awards show that honours and recognizes excellence in video and among content creators on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

The Canadian creator donned an icy blue catsuit adorned with a psychedelic print while hitting the red carpet, where she was a presenter for Streamer of the Year.

PinkyDoll at the 2023 Streamys — Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While she looked stunning, there were some shocked reactions to seeing the digital performer without any social media filter over her, as she often is glazed in one during her streams.

Many fans made noise on social media about how dark her complexion appeared, as she often seemed to have a lighter skin tone while streaming.

THAT’S PINKYDOLL OUTSIDE OF TIKTOK?? pic.twitter.com/KYeCk221AG — zont zo it (@oplivio) August 29, 2023

The fact pinky doll tricked the colorists and the algorithms 😭 pic.twitter.com/akERJEh3SJ — Levi’s 🍵 (@iamenough84) August 29, 2023

What’s Her Response To The Critics?

PinkyDoll herself commented on all accusations against her of intentionally lightening her skin. TMZ caught up with the influencer, allowing her to respond to the critics.

“Well, you know, when I go to the sun, I can get a little darker,” she clarified to the outlet. “It’s life, what can I do? And I love to be a Black woman, the f**k do you mean? … I think they’re just hating.”

What’s Next For Her?

PinkyDoll basically has plans for entertainment industry domination.

During her catch-up with TMZ, she also mentioned wanting to pursue music.

“I’ll be here forever,” she told the outlet.