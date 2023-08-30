Taylor Russell spoke candidly about relationships in a new interview with The Face.

The Canadian actress — who has been romantically linked to Harry Styles recently — was asked how trusting she was as a person in the chat and what makes her feel safe.

Russell — who is currently starring in the play The Effect, with playwright Lucy Prebble doing the interview — shared, “It comes and goes. It’s something that has been a big part of my life this past year.

“I mean, it’s been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them. You can’t really live an open life if you aren’t sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you. But I’ve found it increasingly harder to do that, and I’m trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I’ve really trusted, things weren’t held in a way that I would’ve appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit.”

Russell added, “I’m already a homebody. If it’s not for work, I’m not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique.

“Now I’m living in London, and when I came here I was like, ​’You know what, Taylor, this is a new place. You’re not in America, not in Canada. You have to open up and allow people to know you. You’re going to be in a community of people that are going to be there for you. You have to allow them to know you. If something happens, something happens, that’s life. You are going to be hurt – that’s the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that’s OK. It’s worth it.’ It’s something that I’m having to remind myself a lot.”

With The Effect being a lot about drugs, Russell was also asked, “What’s your favourite drug?” with Prebblie adding “in life.”

The actress questioned, “Does love count?”

She went on, “I guess love. I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug, you feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ​’I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’ That feels like, especially when you’re not in love all the time… I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely.

“When I think about them, and being in love, it definitely feels like a drug. But honestly, I didn’t experiment with drugs much when I was a teenager and in my twenties.”

Russell’s comments come as the romance rumours surrounding her and Harry Styles continue to hit headlines.

The musician — who finished his “Love On Tour” shows last month — was spotted seeing her play, with the pair also seemingly being spotted holding hands in London recently.