Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Serena Williams’ new baby is sleeping like a queen.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the tennis superstar gives fans a tour of the very regal nursery she had made for the arrival of her new baby, Adira.

READ MORE: Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Welcome Second Child Adira River

First, though, Williams shares a look at what the room was like before the makeover, revealing that it was originally daughter Olympia’s room.

At one point, Olympia runs into the room and steals a roll of floral paper right out of her mom’s hand and runs away.

“Where your mama at? Your mama need to get you,” Williams jokes. “She’s lucky we’re filming! I’m just kidding. She’s so funny.”

Finally, she reveals the new nursery, which is decked out with red velvet drapes and crib lining, with gold seams and a large crown hanging over the crib in royal style.

A flower pressing hanging on the wall reads, “Victory redefined.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Serena Williams Shares Sister Venus’ Hilarious Response To Sex-Reveal Prank At Baby Shower

Williams revealed the birth of baby Adira in a TikTok video last week featuring Olympia and her husband Alexis Ohanian.