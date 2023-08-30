Alix Earle is an open book.

The TikTok star being dubbed as the internet’s “hot best friend” is in the new issue of Elle, where she opens up about her decision to be open about her breast augmentation.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila With Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey & Justine Skye In TikTok Video

“If I’ve gotten it done, I’m fine with sharing it,” she says, explaining that growing up she saw “these perfect people online,” but didn’t actually understand how they did it.

“No one really talks about it,” she says, explaining her decision not to keep her augmentation a secret. “And also, it’s a pretty obvious thing.”

Photo: Tyler Joe for Elle

Over the past year, as she has shot to stardom, Earle has been seen posing with Hailey Bieber at one event, attending Drake’s birthday party and getting an invite to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve bash.

“Ten, 12-year-old Alix would be screaming, crying right now if she knew,” she says. “Everything kind of feels like I’m dreaming still.”

Of course, with stardom often comes criticism, admitting that it’s strange “to see people talk about me as if I’m not able to see the videos or read the comments. I’m sitting right there on my phone scrolling.”

She adds, though, “I’m putting myself out there, so people are allowed to have their own opinions.… I care about their constructive criticism, but not so much the hate.”

READ MORE: Who Is Bobbi Althoff? All About The TikTok Star Who Interviewed Drake Under The Covers

Photo: Tyler Joe for Elle

As for handling public scrutiny, Earle says, “It’s not the negative comments that bother me, but the ones that just aren’t true. You can’t control everything and what everyone thinks. It’s really just about being happy offline, and then you can be yourself online.”

Finally, Earle says, “Navigating relationships and sharing them at the same time with millions of people is definitely a little stressful. I like to share what goes on in my life with my followers, but there are also some moments that you have to keep private.”