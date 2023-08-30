Meryl Streep in "Only Murders in the Building'

The big cast addition to the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” has been Meryl Streep, playing Loretta Durkin, struggling-for-decades actress who gets her big break by landing a role in the Broadway production launched by Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam.

In this week’s episode, Loretta invites Oliver to her place for dinner, bringing viewers inside her NYC apartment.

In an interview with Variety, the series’ production designer, Rich Murray, explained how he approached creating the set for Loretta’s place.

“She’s charming and warm and has lived in the same studio apartment for the past 35 to 40 years,” he explained, explaining that he “decided to attack with all the Easter eggs and inside jokes you could find.”

Viewers may want to rewatch the episode to catch them all, including a “Kramer vs. Kramer” bulletin board on Loretta’s refrigerator, which Murray said “closely mimics” the one that hung over her bed of her character’s son, Billy, in that film.

“And there’s a Christmas card from her character to Billy. So we recreated that card and hung the images around it,” he added.

Other details include a bookcase inspired by “The Devil Wears Prada,” which Murray revealed uses the spines of books to create “the logo of the film.”

There’s also an ottoman boasting a Kenyan coffee design, referring to Streep’s character in “Out of Africa”.

Meanwhile, a hanging tea towel is embossed with the name “Emmeline Pankhurst,” her character’s name in the film “Suffragette”, and a vase of tulips inspired by “Julie & Julia”.

“They’re in a booth and there is a gorgeous arrangement of French tulips that looked like they had been moved a couple of times. It was this gargantuan arrangement,” Murray explained. “So I always put an arrangement of French tulips on her desk, and they were weirdly arranged like in the film.”