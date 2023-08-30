Click to share this via email

Ellie Goulding is doing fine.

In an update on her Instagram Story, the British singer shared that she is all well after an incident during a recent concert in which a firework appeared to hit her in the face.

“To those asking I am ok!,” she wrote, clarifying, “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face.”

Photo: Ellie Goulding/Instagram

“Face is intact,” Goulding added, “Love you thank you x.”

The incident occurred at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, U.K., on Sunday, while performing her latest single, “Miracle”.

In video posted to TikTok, the pyro effect appeared to go off unexpectedly, right in front of Goulding’s face.

She jumped back, shouting, “F**k!” before laughing it off and continuing to perform without missing a beat.