Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Selena Gomez is being taken to task for a social media post about her Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” that she issued in the midst of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

As Variety reported, Gomez shared a video from the “Only Murders” set, tagging it with the show’s Instagram account, along with the caption, “Missing and wanting.”

A screenshot of Selena Gomez’s now deleted Instagram post. — Image credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Her post was hit with backlash, with her followers pointing out that she’d violated the strike rules, which prohibits actors from promoting their projects in any medium — including social media.

Gomez eventually deleted the post, which generated more than 1.1 million likes during the 15 hours it was live.

While Gomez didn’t speak in the video, it’s under debate whether she technically broke the rules by tagging the show, as she didn’t overtly encourage her listeners to watch.

However, one of her followers blasted her post as being “tone deaf” in the midst of the ongoing strikes.