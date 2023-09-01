It’s September 1 – all aboard the Hogwarts Express.

For us Muggles, the best way to return to Hogwarts would be reruns of the magical world through movies, spin-offs and bonus material, which you can wave your magic wand and find on Prime Video!

Bona fide Potterheads and new wizarding world enthusiasts, get ready for a fresh dose of the most original movie magic around. Let the spellbinding movie marathon commence on Prime Video.

**Accio popcorn**

The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

You’ll want to start by diving into the first arc of the timeless tale’s story.

This story follows a young boy named Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, who discovers he’s a wizard on his eleventh birthday. He enters the enchanting Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he makes new friends, learns about his past and unravels the mystery surrounding the Sorcerer’s Stone (the US version). You’ll also be introduced to his equally iconic pals, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

In the second year, the wizarding world faces a new threat as whispers of a legendary chamber in Hogwarts and a malevolent monster circulate. Harry finds himself at the center of a mystery that involves ancient secrets and deep-seated prejudices.

An infamous prisoner Sirius Black (played by Gary Oldman) escapes from Azkaban, the dreaded wizarding prison. As Harry enters his third year at Hogwarts, he discovers the truth behind his family’s past and finds unlikely allies in unexpected places.

Harry, once again finds himself in the midst of a drama after his name is mysteriously entered into the competition. Step into the world where dragons roar, mermaids sing and the Triwizard Tournament challenges the bravest hearts.

Harry comes face to face with his nemesis no 1 — Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes).

Harry returns to his fifth year at Hogwarts, only to find that the wizarding world is in denial about the return of Voldemort. Frustrated by Ministry of Magic’s attempts at quashing the defense learning at school, Harry takes matters into his own hands and forms “Dumbledore’s Army,” a group of students dedicated to learning practical defensive magic. And the one time you hear Hermione say breaking school rules is ‘exciting.’

The wizarding world faces a growing threat as Voldemort’s power becomes more evident. Harry learns about the past of Voldemort with Dumbledore’s guidance to secure his future.

The wizarding world faces its darkest hour as Voldemort tightens his grip on both the magical and Muggle worlds. As Harry, Ron and Hermione set out on a dangerous mission to destroy the Horcruxes, they face not only the threats of the outside world but also the complexities of their own emotions and relationships.

The final battle between good and evil takes center stage. As Harry, Ron and Hermione race against time to find and destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the pivotal role of the Deathly Hallows. The wizarding world stands united against Voldemort’s tyranny, leading to a climactic showdown at Hogwarts.

Spin-Off: Fantastic Beasts

Join Newt Scamander as he embarks on a globetrotting quest to document and protect the fantastic beasts that inhabit the magical realm. Set in 1926, Eddie Redmayne arrives in NYC with a magical suitcase filled with extraordinary creatures. When some of the creatures escape, Newt must work to save them. As a result, he foils a plot set in motion by the infamous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp).

Grindelwald escapes and seeks to raise an army of pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. Newt is once again thrust into the adventure, teaming up with familiar and new faces to stop Grindelwald’s dangerous plans. Will he succeed?

As the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (this time Mads Mikkelsen replaces Depp) continues to threaten the wizarding and non-magical worlds, secrets are revealed that shed light on Dumbledore’s complex history and his connection to Grindelwald.

Bonus Features

Audiences are invited to delve into the rich and intricate world of magic that J.K. Rowling created. This documentary takes viewers on a journey through the British Library’s exhibition of the same name, exploring the origins of magical myths, legends and real-world traditions that inspired the beloved Harry Potter series.

The cast of the “Harry Potter” films revisit the beloved Hogwarts castle and share their personal experiences from the set. This documentary captures the camaraderie, the behind-the-scenes magic and the impact that the series has had on both the cast and fans around the world.