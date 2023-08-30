“The Golden Bachelor” recently revealed the 22 women who’d be competing for the heart of Gerry Turner on ABC’s upcoming spinoff, and one of them has another connection to Bachelor Nation.

That woman is Patty, the 70-year-old mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

“I’m looking for someone that cares about family like I do,” says Patty, 70, in a promo for the show, as reported by People.

As People reminds, “Bachelor” viewers have already met Patty, who is seen in a photo with James in the 2021 season premiere.

“My mom raised us in a Christian household,” said Matt of his mother, who split up with his father when he was an infant. “That foundation was everything for me. I’ve seen all the sacrifices that my mom has made in my life. She put aside everything so that I would have the opportunity to be the man that she knew I was capable of being.”

Meanwhile, James also gave his mom a sweet shoutout on social media.

“I ccc uuu mama,” he wrote in a post he shared on Instagram Story, along with his mother’s “Golden Bachelor” profile pic.

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28.