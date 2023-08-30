Before every world-class title, Prince Harry is a loving father.

Wednesday saw the Netflix debut of the Duke of Sussexx’s limited series, “Heart of Invictus”, which saw him pay a heartfelt homage to his two kids – whom he shares with Meghan Markle – Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The docuseries follows competitors from six countries prepping for an international adaptive sports competition for service personnel and veterans at Invictus Games in The Hague in April 2022.

Harry began the series with a sunny-side interview of himself, stating: “On any given day, I’m a dad of two under three-year-olds, got a couple of dogs, [I’m] a husband, I’m founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation. There’s lots of hats one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus.”

Having served in the British Army from 2005 to 2015 and rising to the rank of Captain, Prince Harry’s dedication to the military is evident. Inspired by the U.S. Warrior Games, he initiated the Invictus Games in 2014.

This global sports event showcases the empowering impact of sports on the physical, psychological and social well-being of military personnel.

The series, consisting of five episodes, boasts the direction and production prowess of Academy Award-winning duo Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara. Prince Harry’s involvement as an executive producer adds his personal touch to the project.

The show’s release aligns perfectly with the upcoming 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, slated for September 9 to 16.

“Heart of Invictus” is now available for streaming on Netflix.