“Lots of people get lost in Saltburn.”

Those are the words spoken in the first and new trailer for Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film, “Saltburn”.

Boasting a star power-packed cast of Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, this mind-bending drama follows Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who steps foot into the gated and whimsically aristocratic world of his peer, Felix Catton (Elordi).

READ MORE: ‘Ferrari’ Trailer: Adam Driver Feels The Need For Speed Michael Mann’s New Biopic

Jacob Elordi in ‘Saltburn’ — Photo: MGM Studios

Set in the mid-2000s, Oliver’s life is transformed as he’s invited to spend an “unforgettable” summer in Saltburn, where Felix’s family summer home is located.

Fennell recently discussed the dark side of Saltburn’s glittering appearance with Vanity Fair, sharing: “If it feels real, if it feels like something you really might do alone in the grips of desire, then it doesn’t feel too much for me. For that completely overwhelming carnal desire to take hold, there has to be an element of revulsion, there has to be an element of transgression.”

Barry Keoghan in ‘Saltburn’ — Photo: MGM Studios

Box office queen Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is one of the film’s producers. The company also took on “I, Tonya” and “Barbie”.

READ MORE: ‘FOE’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal Are A Couple Faced With A Choice Of Galactic Proportions

Rosamund Pike in ‘Saltburn’ — Photo: MGM Studios

“Saltburn”, which will first make its grand debut at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 4, will sparkle into select theatres on Nov. 24 before its expansive release on Dec. 1.