Court will be back in session for “The Lincoln Lawyer”.

Netflix made the announcement on its Tudum site, revealing that the series has been renewed for a third season. The 10 new episodes will be based on The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book in author Michael Connelly’s series of novels, on which the show is based.

“The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again,” showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Netflix.

READ MORE: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: See What’s Next For LA’s Hottest Defense Attorney In The Season 2, Part 2 Trailer

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be returning as Mickey Haller, with other returning cast members including Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco and Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann.

According to Tudum, the final scene in the second season found Mickey discovering that his friend Glory Days (Fiona Rene), who worked with him in the firs season, is dead, leading him into a new case with some deeply personal connections.

“It’s going to be the toughest case he’s ever had, both professionally and personally,” executive producer Ross Fineman told Tudum last month. “This was his friend, someone he cared about, and he needs to know what happened to her. And there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way.”