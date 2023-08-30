After three seasons, the hilarious adventures of Catherine the Great are coming to an end, with Hulu announcing it won’t be renewing comedy “The Great”.

In the series, Elle Fanning starred as the Russian empress, with Nicholas Hoult as her husband, Emperor Peter III.

According to Deadline, no reason was given for the cancellation, but it’s worth nothing that “The Great” joins several other series cancelled in recent weeks amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Reps for the series have reportedly declined to comment on the cancellation.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Tony McNamara was seemingly looking ahead to a fourth season.

“For me, it’s not an ending, it’s a rebirth in a way for her as a character,” McNamara said of Peter’s demise, which took place midway through the third season.

“She hasn’t ruled by herself yet and been without [Peter]’s… everything, even the grief of him coloured everything she did,” McNamara added. “So I guess for me, it’s like now she’s free of him and she’s deeply damaged, what happens now? She’s kind of cut loose in the way that [the real] Catherine the Great was once she was free of all that — she ruled in a quite crazy way. So I’m interested in that version of Catherine that we haven’t seen.”