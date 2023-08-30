It’s been more than 20 years since Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz teamed up for 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels”, and the film’s director is revealing that he’d be open to producing a second sequel (“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”, which came out in 2003).

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director McG said he’d be open to reuniting with the women for a third film — despite the failure of the 2019 big-screen reboot, starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

“It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers who I adore,” McG said of the trio.

“I was very happy to see Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun. There always seems to be chatter about that. I’m very happy to discuss it with Drew and Cameron and Lucy, but at the same time, I’m very happy to pass the torch. I mean, I love the Tim Burton Batman movies, I love the new Batman movies. It’s just sort of like there can be a keeper of the flame and you can pass the torch,” he continued.

“Who knows? Maybe we’ve got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself,” he adds. “I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me and I’m forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don’t make ’em like that. I mean, those are three special ones,” McG added.

“The movie was insane at the time,” McG recalled. “[Former Sony executive] Amy Pascal would come down and go, ‘What? Am I supposed to laugh? Am I supposed to take it seriously? Why is there so much colour? Why are they always dancing? Why is there so much music?’ I said, ‘Amy, you got to trust me. It’s all going to come together in the end.’ And to her credit, she trusted me, yes, but by the skin of my teeth.”

McG isn’t the only member of the OG crew who’d be down for a sequel.

“I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn’t [do a third movie]. I would. I would in a heartbeat,” said Barrymore on her talk show last year. “The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes.”

“Charlie’s Angels” — starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate and Jackson and Jaclyn Smith — made its TV debut in 1976, and ran until 1981. A TV reboot, with all-new Angels, debuted in 2011, but was axed after just four episodes aired.