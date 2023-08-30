Bonnie Wright is known to fans of the “Harry Potter” films for playing Ginny Weasley, younger sister of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and future wife of the titular wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, Wright shared her disappointment that Ginny’s role in the final movies were scaled back compared to how the character was depicted in the books.

“I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built,” said Wright, who’s now 32, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“Like, Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love? So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film. Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that,” she explained.

“That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess,” Wright added.

According to Wright, she wasn’t able to have conversations with producers about increasing Ginny’s involvement in the storylines, because “there was no room for much change in those scripts.”

She added, “There were a million executives going through them all. I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character, rather than later realizing that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly.”

Wright has heard similar complaints from fans, but they recognize that she’s not at fault.

“When fans do share that disappointment… they do it in a way that is like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you,'” Wright said. “And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies.”