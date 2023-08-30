Justin Theroux is back in the dating game, or so it seems!

On Monday night, the 52-year-old actor was spotted out with 29-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in New York City. According to an eyewitness, the two were not shy about showing PDA throughout the night, which included dinner at celebrity hot spot Altro Paradiso, where they shared a kiss.

Theroux ripped a page out of the Johnny Cash playbook in terms of his style for the night, opting for an all-black ensemble with a T-shirt, jeans, and Chelsea boots. He added a little shine with a gold watch. Bloom also opted for an all-black ensemble in a romper and low heels. She added a pop of color with her red purse and a little sparkle with a ring, necklace, and earrings.

Afterward, Theroux and Bloom — who stars in season 2 of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” — went to a very familiar place for the actor, Ray’s Bar, which Theroux co-owns. The eyewitness says they stayed pretty close throughout the night, which the eyewitness said ended at Theroux’s bachelor pad. This PDA-heavy date marks the first time the “Leftovers” star has been pictured being romantic with a woman since his 2018 split from Jennifer Aniston.

As for Bloom’s background, she is the daughter of late NBC News correspondent and Weekend TODAY co-anchor, David Bloom, who died in April 2003 at 39 from a pulmonary embolism while covering the war in Iraq.

Theroux’s outing comes just over four months after he and Aniston were spotted out at dinner with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in NYC. Throughout the foursome’s meal at Il Cantinori, Aniston and Theroux appeared to be on great terms. Both of the exes were dressed nicely for the occasion, with Aniston wearing a long black coat and Theroux opting for dark jeans and a button-up shirt.

Theroux and Aniston hugged before leaving the restaurant, and she was then seen leaving the venue with a single red rose in hand. Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and were married from 2015 to 2018. They have remained amicable in the years since their split.