Willem Dafoe is looking back at a past acting gig that nearly got him into a whole other line of employement — as a sex worker.

In a recent interview with the “SmartLess” podcast, via Entertainment Weekly, Dafoe recalled being part of an experimental NYC theatre company, The Wooster Group, in which he and the other actors “took an old Hawaiian record from the ’50s — really corny, y’know, Hawaiian music — and we got some grass skirts and some leis, and someone painted a backdrop, and we invented these dances, we just made them up, and we’d do the dances to this music, you know?”

Added Dafoe, “The gag was, to make it stick, under our grass skirts, we weren’t wearing anything, so it was two men and a woman, and she was also not wearing anything, and bare-breasted. So we did this show, it was very popular, it was a little chamber piece, but very popular.”

So popular, in fact, that he and the rest of the company received a lucrative invitation to perform the piece at a private party.

“They offered us, like, I can’t remember, like a thousand bucks apiece, and at that time, we were all really poor, [so] that was like ‘Wow! Yeah, we can do that.’ So we went to this party, y’know… we got dressed in the toilet, and then we came out without the set, only with the music, and with our non-costumes, and we did this dance,” he said.

“[And] they started throwing singles at you,” co-host Jason Bateman joked, not realizing how close to the mark he was.

“Yeah!” Dafoe confirmed. “And at the end, people started coming up and saying, ‘Okay, let’s go! Come with me!'” he said, implying the party guests assumed that he and the other actors were sex workers.

“They thought we were, like, a strippergram and then some!” he said.