Brody Jenner is revelling in being a first-time father.

Last month, the “Hills” alum and fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their first child together, daughter Honey Raye Jenner.

On Wednesday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a cute video of himself stroking the infant’s hairless head while she peers into his eyes, her face breaking into a wide smile.

“My little Honey 🥹,” he wrote in the caption. “Indescribable feeling when she looks into my eyes and smiles. ❤️❤️ ”

Jenner and Blanco welcomed their little bundle of joy on July 29, with the couple sharing video of the baby’s water birth, documenting the precise moment of her arrival.

“Momma and baby are in perfect health,” the wrote in the caption. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼”