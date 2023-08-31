Gwyneth Paltrow is questioning whether she should embrace her grey hair or keep her highlights.

The Goop founder did a Q&A on her Instagram Story, with one social media user asking: “Are [you] growing in to your natural grey hair? Which is beautiful btw.”

“I don’t know,” she responded, adding, “I’ve just been lazy over the summer.”

“Should I?” Paltrow asked, adding a poll questioning fans whether she should “go grey” or “stay blonde.”

“Do you guys think I should go grey or keep my highlights?” she asked.

Paltrow’s post came after she clapped back at the “double standard” she sees in the cultural perceptions of men and women as they get older, particularly in Hollywood.

“I think it’s culture’s problem [that women seem to be judged more on getting older than men]. It’s not ours!” Paltrow said in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird,” she continued.

“I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]. It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, ‘What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?’ There’s definitely a double standard,” Paltrow explained.

“But again, we want to be ageing! I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age. Every woman should do it how they want to do it. Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to,” she declared.