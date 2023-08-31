“The Golden Bachelor” casting call attracted some incredible women. On Wednesday, ABC unveiled the 22 women who will be vying for Gerry Turner‘s heart on the inaugural season of its “Bachelor” spinoff series, and some remarkable women made the cut.

There’s a cageless shark diver, a triple master’s degree holder, a former NFL cheerleader, and a former Bachelor’s mom, among others. As for which lady will be able to snag Gerry’s heart, the widower — whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017 — previously told ET what he’s looking for in a mate.

“I think the one thing I’m going to look for is that look in the eye. I’ve seen it before, and I know the feeling when it’s there,” he said. “If I see that, that’s going to be the person that I’m going to probably pursue above others.”

That special someone, Gerry said, will likely have “a great sense of humour, particularly something that is self-effacing.”

“I think I’m going to be looking for someone who’s sensitive, who’s warm and kind,” he added. “Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership… I felt it before in my life, and it’s a very important factor.”

Keep reading to see the nine women to watch when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres Sept. 28 on ABC.

Anna, a cageless shark diver who likes to forage for mushrooms

Anna. — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 61-year-old retired nutritionist has travelled to over 20 countries and enjoys hiking and skiing with her three daughters. She enjoys foraging for mushrooms, learning about new herbs and plants, cooking, going to farmer’s markets and going shark diving without a cage.

Faith, a motorcycle rider who dreams of being in a band

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Faith. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 60-year-old, who is a mom to two and a grandma to four, does everything from radio hosting to teaching to singing professionally. She’s also a thrill-seeker, who has been diving with sharks and ridden a motorcycle. She also has a tattoo, likes riding her horse, Liberty, and dreams of being in a band.

Jeanie, a Zumba enthusiast who wants to go to the Super Bowl

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Jeanie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 65-year-old retired project manager is a fan of Oprah, Dolly Parton and Princess Diana, and, like them, loves giving back to her community in an effort to help people and animals. She’s an active Zumba attendee, who enjoys walking dogs, going scuba diving, and dreams of going to the Super Bowl.

Kathy, a Christmas-obsessed grandma who loves kayaking

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Kathy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 70-year-old retired educational consultant walks five miles a day, reads 50 books a year, is a proud mom and grandma, and has two geriatric cats. She loves to go kayaking, hiking and skiing and is obsessed with Christmas.

Marina, a world traveller who has three master’s degrees

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Marina. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 60-year-old educator, who boasts three master’s degrees, has travelled to over 34 countries. Marina, who has two kids and two fur babies, enjoys taking spin classes, hiking, cooking, and reading medical nonfiction but refuses to stand in lines.

Patty, a body glitter lover who is mom to former Bachelor Matt James

Patty – “The Golden Bachelor” — ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 70-year-old retired real estate professional is mom to former Bachelor Matt James. Patty, who has been single for nearly 30 years, loves playing ping pong and lounging poolside with a great book. She’s also an avid sailor and has a love for body glitter.

Peggy, a go-karting enthusiast who unretired because she missed her job

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Peggy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 69-year-old dental hygienist retired, but opted to go back to work because she missed it so much. She’s been on multiple dental missions in developing nations, has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby, loves Jennifer Lopez, and is a go-karting enthusiast.

Renee, a former NFL cheerleader who’s written two books

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Renee. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 67-year-old, who was once a cheerleader for the Chicago Bears, is a mom and grandma who’s written two books. Renee, who dreams of meeting Harry Styles, loves planting flowers, spending time with her cat, attending group fitness classes, and going for walks.

Sandra, a former “Wheel of Fortune” contestant who listens to Luther Vandross to get in “the mood”

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Sandra. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) — Image credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The 75-year-old cruise lover isn’t afraid of showing PDA and tends to listen to Luther Vandross to get in “the mood.” Prior to “The Golden Bachelor”, Sandra, who loves hanging with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune”.

“The Golden Bachelor” will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC. It will be followed by the season 9 premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise”.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Bachelor’ Alum Matt James Reacts to His Mom Competing on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet the Women Vying for Gerry Turner’s Heart

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner’s Family Teases Him About His Texting Style in New Promo