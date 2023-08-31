Florence Pugh is reminding people that women’s bodies aren’t just sexual objects.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the “Oppenheimer” star defended the sheer pink gown she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in 2022.

The dress turned heads and stirred controversy due to Pugh’s nipples being visible through the fabric, and Pugh sounded mystified by the response.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” she told fellow actress Jodie Turner-Smith in the interview.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself,” she continued. “When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up.”

Pugh went on to speak out against the negative response to the outfit, and to the way women’s bodies are viewed.

“Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual,” she said.

The 27-year-old added, “We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”