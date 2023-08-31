Benji Madden shared the sweetest message to wish his other half, Cameron Diaz, a happy 51st birthday on Wednesday.

The Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram to share a cute snap of Diaz, alongside the message: “I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen- so today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else.

“You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man – I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍”

Diaz — who tied the knot with Madden in 2015 — was among those commenting, gushing: “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. @benjaminmadden.”

Diaz’s brother-in-law, Joel Madden, also posted, “❤️❤️❤️”

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her “ride or die” Diaz a happy birthday, as well.

She shared a cute selfie of the pair, alongside the caption: “Happy Birthday to you @camerondiaz my ride or die 💙”