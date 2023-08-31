Kevin Costner is accusing his estranged wife of playing games amid their contentious divorce case, and he now wants the court to make her pay, literally.

According to new legal documents, obtained by ET, Costner claims Christine Baumgartner has refused to answer, “without justification,” basic discovery. And, because she has engaged in “silly rhetoric,” Costner’s asking the court to sanction Baumgartner.

The court documents, filed Tuesday in the Superior Court of Santa Barbara, state Baumgartner has had every opportunity for nearly three months to answer Costner’s “straightforward discovery requests” but has failed to do so. Costner says this “silly rhetoric … just reinforces the game playing.”

Costner claims that, for months, his legal team has been unable to get Baumgartner to answer numerous RFAs (Requests for Admission). As one of the numerous examples outlined in his latest filing, Costner cites one particular RFA that requires Baumgartner to admit or deny she understood the PMA (premarital agreement) before signing it.

As ET previously reported, Costner accused Baumgartner of using “stalling tactics” to drag out the bitter divorce battle and his legal team slammed Baumgartner’s claim that she did not understand their prenup agreement when she signed it, calling the so-called tactic “gamesmanship of the worst sort.”

In the new court documents, Costner goes on to say that “if there is anything [emphasis Costner’s] in the PMA that Christine claims she did not understand at the time she signed the agreement, then she must so state under oath.” He goes on to cite more than a dozen examples in which Baumgartner has refused to answer his RFAs.

Costner is adamant that, like any party, Baumgartner has to answer discovery. Costner then adds he “should never have been forced to file this motion to compel. But he was, and Christine should now be ordered to reimburse him for the attorney’s fees he has and will incur to seek her compliance with her discovery obligations, in the amount of $14,237.50.”

As for why he’s requesting she reimburse him, Costner says “It is hoped that this will be a deterrent to any discovery abuse on Christine’s part in the future.” A hearing on this matter is set for Sept. 6.

Costner’s filing comes just days after Baumgartner filed legal documents requesting that the court reconsider its previous ruling on how much the Yellowstone star should pay in child support for their three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. The court recently ordered Costner to pay $129,000 per month in child support but she’s now asking for $175,000.

Last week, Baumgartner accused Costner of being “evasive” about his finances.