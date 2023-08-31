The casting team for the live-action “One Piece” series really lucked out.

In an article on Netflix’s site Tudum, series co-creator and showrunner Steven Maeda talked about why Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy was the perfect person to play Monkey D. Luffy.

“At the center of [the story] is Luffy, who is this little beacon of optimism who just will never be told no or beaten down,” Maeda said of the character. “That’s the thing that makes [the story] special, that through all of this, Luffy is the one who perseveres and who keeps everybody on the right course. Even though they don’t know exactly where they’re going, they know what they want — he’s their guiding light in a lot of ways.”

The new show, based on the classic Japanese manga, which also spawned a popular anime series, follows the adventures of Luffy, a unique kid who can stretch his skin like rubber, as he brings together a ragtag crew of wanna-be-pirates.

Luffy’s dream is to become King of the Pirates and find the mysterious treasure One Piece, which belonged to the infamous pirate Gold Roger.

And it’s Luffy’s optimism and good spirit that encourages others to go along with his wildest dreams.

“The reason why pirates want to follow Luffy is because he lets people be who they wanna be, and he believes in them and what they want. You want that kind of person in your life, right? I think so,” Godoy told Tudum.

Maeda added that the casting team was lucky to find Godoy, saying, “There was no second choice to him.”

Even original One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda agreed, revealing that when he saw the 20-year-old actor in the role, he knew immediately, “That’s Luffy.”

“One Piece” is now streaming on Netflix.