If you haven’t been lucky enough to nab a Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” ticket, you could see still the show.

Swift took to social media on Thursday to confirm the gig would be shown in theatres across North America starting October 13.

She shared a trailer for the concert film, alongside the caption: “‘The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

“Good Morning America” also shared the trailer, confirming that Swift’s record-breaking tour would be shown in thousands of AMC movie theatres throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13. Fans will know by now that 13 is Swift’s lucky number, while 1989 is the title of her 2014 album.

Earlier this month, Swift confirmed she’d be re-releasing the much-loved album, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropping on October 27.