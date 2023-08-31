Jimmy Kimmel found help in one of Hollywood’s strongest duos: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

During the first episode of the “Strike Force Five” podcast, which sees all the major “Late Night” hosts come together, Kimmel, 55, shared that his “rival” Damon, 52, and Affleck, 51, had offered to whip open their wallets and pay a week of his staff’s salaries amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Despite the tempting offer, Kimmel didn’t take them up on it.

“I felt that that was not their responsibility,” explained Kimmel while chatting with his fellow “Late Night” crew – Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert.

That wasn’t the only offer proposed to the Emmy winner; Canada’s Ryan Reynolds also offered free Mint Mobile services for a year for the out-of-work TV production staff. Funnily enough, Mint Mobile is actually a co-sponsor of the “Strike Force Five” podcast.

“Strike Force Five”, created to raise money for each host’s out-of-work employees, releases new episodes every Wednesday on Spotify and other streaming platforms.