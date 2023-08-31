Pakistani actress Mahira Khan discusses depression and anxiety triggered by the backlash following her first Bollywood film “Raees” in 2016.

Speaking on the FWhy Podcast, the 38-year-old actress said the backlash and demeaning comments she received “brought out the anxiety and depression hidden inside me.”

“That was a hard time for me. I felt attacked,” she said. “The constant backlash… You are getting mean tweets and comments on (the Indian) channels. That was a time my faith broke, and I developed severe anxiety to the point that one day, I had a panic attack and fainted. That was the first time I went to therapy. But that didn’t work out, as I went to several therapists… that year was rough… I couldn’t sleep; my hands used to shake.”

In the podcast, Khan also said that she had been on anti-depressants for the last 6 years and was told by a psychiatrist that she has ‘manic depression.’

“I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office, and she said, ‘We’ll talk about everything later, but I need you to know that you have manic depression.’ This is the first time I’m saying that I don’t know if I should. It’s been six, seven years, and I’ve been on anti-depressants. I tried leaving them in the middle, and I went into a very, very dark space,” she said.

Khan found herself amid another Bollywood controversy in 2017 after pictures of her smoking with actor Ranbir Kapoor in London went viral.

Khan and several other Pakistani artists faced a ban from Indian entertainment industry after insurgents allegedly from Pakistan attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

“I had finished the film (Raees), and everything was going fine, and then suddenly this attack (Uri attack) happens,” said Khan. “Politically, everything gets messed up. With India, it is always political. But the fact that it could get this messy! I was not scared, but I was threatened. Constant tweets, I would get calls and very scary ones. The only thing I wanted was that ‘Okay, fine, I can’t go to India to promote it (Raees), but I hope it releases in my country because I knew people would rush to watch it as he (Shah Rukh Khan) is loved here (in Pakistan),” she said.

Fawad Khan, Mahira’s co-star in the famous Pakistani show “Humsafar,” also faced backlash, and his role in the soon-to-release movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” was significantly trimmed to obtain a release certificate.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are gearing up for Pakistan’s first Netflix original, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo”.