Jasmine Cephas took to social media on Wednesday to honour her late father, Ron Cephas Jones, who passed away earlier this month at 66 years old.

On Wednesday, the “Hamilton” actress, who made history by becoming the first father-daughter duo to take home an Emmy alongside her father on the same night in 2020, shared a bundle of memories to Instagram in an homage to her late dad.

“Grief. This one is a battle. I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me. You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father,” she wrote, sharing family photo album pics of childhood selfing being embraced by her father, who passed away from a longstanding pulmonary issue.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dead At 66: Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore & More Pay Tribute

Jasmine continued speaking glowing words of her father’s parenting skills and desire to listen during her darkest moments: “Your best gift to me as a father was giving me a safe space to just be me. Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens that society can put on us. You understood that.”

The heartfelt post also shared videos of the pair jamming to various music while hugging each other.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones On Double Lung Transplant: ‘I’m A Walking Miracle’

There’s so much [to] say, but I don’t have many words,” Jasmine finished in her tribute. “I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever.”