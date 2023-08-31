LeVar Burton is reportedly returning to the airwaves again with some new hosting duties.

In a report by TMZ, sources have told the outlet that the 66-year-old actor is being eyed as the top contender to host the CW’s upcoming game show, “Trivial Pursuit”, based on the massively popular Hasbro board game.

The deal is reportedly inches away from being locked in and loaded.

The sources tease that Burton would also be an executive producer for the series, which has already secured a 12-episode order. Even better for Burton, Hasbro specifically sought him out for the role.

Hasbro allegedly set their aim on Burton after headlines spread last year that Sony execs snubbed him for the new “Jeopardy!” host title.

Now that the CW has reportedly agreed to take on the Trivial Pursuit series, the future is looking brighter for his chance to become a primetime host.

Trivial Pursuit is similar to “Jeopardy!” for those not in the know, posing various questions to game players from multiple categories.

Sources did not confirm when the show is set to hit the TV screens.