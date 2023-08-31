Miley Cyrus is sharing some behind-the-scenes information about that controversial Vanity Fair shoot when she was 15-years-old.

The singer spoke out about the shot as part of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series.

“We gotta go there,” Cyrus said while looking at the Annie Liebovitz cover, adding: “2008.”

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker went on, “Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful.

“My little sister Noah was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera, taking the pictures,” Cyrus — who obviously went on to become much more controversial — recalled. “My family was on set.”

She mentioned that it was her first time wearing red lipstick and it was a choice made by makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

Cyrus explained how Dubroff “thought that that would be another element that would divide me from Hannah Montana.”

The singer shared, “This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being, and that’s what was so upsetting.

“But really brilliant choices looking back now from those people.”

Cyrus has been taking a trip down memory lane in the new TikTok series, that’s been unveiled to mark the release of her new single by the same name.

In another clip, Cyrus gave fans a tour of her intense, 12-hour workday schedule when she was either 12 or 13.