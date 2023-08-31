Simon Cowell is stripping back the stigma around mental health and opening up about his personal journey with therapy.

During a chat on the “The Mirror’s Men in Mind” podcast published on Wednesday, the music mogul – known for helping form groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony – revealed that he “suffered from depression over the years.”

“COVID was the real catalyst,” explained the 63-year-old, sharing: “I wish I had done this 10 or 20 years ago… it’s like a weight has lifted off my shoulders” about trying therapy resources.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Reveals Son Eric Is ‘Serious’ About Auditioning For ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

He praised the “super positive effect” of therapy on his life, claiming that treatment led him to ban his staff from sharing TV ratings for his biggest shows – like “America’s Got Talent” – something he revealed took too much of his mental priority in the past.

COVID-19 was especially a rough patch for the TV producer, sharing that close friends of his got “really, really ill”, causing him to feel anxious about the health and safety of his 9-year-old son Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell — Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

He also shared that staying glued to the stream of negative news worsened his symptoms.

While he eventually did catch a minor case of COVID, Cowell affirms that it became an introspective period for him to reflect on his health, adding that there’s more than just physical health.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: Mitch Rossell Has Audience In Tears As He Sings Heartfelt Original Song 25 Years After Losing His Dad In Car Crash

“So it was almost like my head going to the gym,” he compared.

He says his first therapy session was challenging, not knowing where to start. Still, eventually, it felt like a “massive load lifting off my shoulders.”

“Now I am happy to talk about it to encourage others too.”