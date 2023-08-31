Selena Gomez revealed how she broke her hand as she stopped by KOST 103.5’s “Ellen K Morning Show” recently.

The hitmaker — who has been promoting her new song “Single Soon” — told fans this week that she’d been nursing an injury as well as putting her new track out there.

Speaking to the host, Gomez recalled of her broken hand: “I wish I had a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something… but I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped.”

The “Wolves” singer — who also shared a snap of her cast on her Instagram Story — admitted “there is a silver lining” that she didn’t break her teeth, but added, “But this is not fun!” while showing her cast to the camera.

Gomez’s explanation came after she commented on a fan account urging fans to go out and buy her new track, revealing she’d recently suffered an injury and undergone surgery.

Credit: Instagram/Selena Gomez

Gomez wrote, “Broke my hand and had surgery.

“I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”