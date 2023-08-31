Selena Gomez knows the dating world requires a bit of personal standards.

The starlet dropped her feel-good anthem “Single Soon” last Friday and stopped by SiriusXM Studios in L.A. for a chat with hosts Tony Fly and Symon on Wednesday’s radio show, “Hits 1 LA”.

Rocking a black bomber and her hair in a polished updo, Gomez was asked about the line in her catchy new track, which says: “I know I’m a little high maintenance.”

However, Gomez believes simply having standards is often confused for being high maintenance.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she explained. “But the line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'”

Prying a little deeper, Tony Fly asked the “Only Murders in the Building” star – who has been rumoured to be romantically linked to Zayn Malik and Jeremy Allen White this year – exactly what her checkmark lists of X, Y and Z are.

“I mean, you gotta be, you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

“Single Soon” is currently streaming on all music platforms.