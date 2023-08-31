For Dolly Parton, hearing Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” for the first time was like getting hit by a wrecking ball.

The 77-year-old country superstar hit up the “Wrecking Ball 10” podcast produced by Billboard, which celebrates the tenth anniversary of Cyrus’s first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dolly, also Cyrus’ godmother, tapped back into the past to remember her first time hearing the pop-power ballad.

The country crooner says she was driving while first hearing the track, which almost caused her to get into a car wreck. The track also reminded her of another legendary pop ballad.

“I remember the first time I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’, it hit me the same way it did the first time I heard ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” she said.

“I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I almost wrecked again! I thought, when it started into that chorus, I thought it hit me like a wrecking ball. I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?'”

Cyrus herself revisited her feelings towards the track during her “Endless Summer Vacation: Backyard Sessions” special on Hulu, which saw her remembering her once-heated feud with the late Sinead O’Connor.